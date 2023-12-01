Bill would green technologies more accessible to Vt. farmers

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Making it easier for small farms to cash in on federal support to buy green technologies.

It’s the latest effort by Senator Peter Welch to make the Rural Energy for America program more climate-friendly and more accessible. Senator Welch introduced the Rural Energy Equity Act to the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee on Rural Development and Energy.

It would improve and authorize strong funding levels for small businesses and farms. It would also better integrate and prioritize carbon reduction into the program.

