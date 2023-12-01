Burlington resumes “Fines for Food” program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season to make some good out of your bad parking job.

Burlington’s Department of Public Works announced the return of the annual ‘Fines for Food’ program. From now through December 31st, when you pay an overdue parking ticket, half of that cost will go to Feeding Chittenden.

Burlington’s BPW says that since the program’s launch in 2021, they’ve given almost $80,000 to the organization, working to address food insecurity with Vermonters.

