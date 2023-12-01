How to help
Burlington resumes “Fines for Food” program

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - ‘Tis the season to make some good out of your bad parking job.

Burlington’s Department of Public Works announced the return of the annual ‘Fines for Food’ program. From now through December 31st, when you pay an overdue parking ticket, half of that cost will go to Feeding Chittenden.

Burlington’s BPW says that since the program’s launch in 2021, they’ve given almost $80,000 to the organization, working to address food insecurity with Vermonters.

