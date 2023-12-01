DEC continues to test Bennington private wells for PFAS

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Testing of private wells in Bennington continues to uncover dangerous levels of PFAS over seven years after the chemicals first came to the public’s attention.

“We’ll see what happens. Don’t get too worked up over this until you have an answer,” said Eric Trites, who lives near downtown Bennington with his wife and extended family. He’s been drinking the well water since 1990. “I feel okay. I haven’t had anything connected to PFOAs, any cancer or anything like that.”

The Vermont Department of Conservation was conducting routine testing this past July when they found PFOAS in private wells in east and southwest Bennington. They’ve been testing homes ever since and concluded this round of testing at Trite’s home, which is located in between the two concentrations.

“If you’re more than twice the state standard -- so that’s 40 nanograms per liter or 40 parts per trillion -- we’ll immediately put a treatment system on,” said DEC’s Richard Spiese.

That’s exactly what the state did for Sharon Tatro. The school nurse used to deliver information from the state to her hometown in Bennington after the discovery of PFAS contamination from the Saint-Gobain factory in 2016. She now faces the same fate. “At some point I knew it was coming,” she said.

She used to talk to residents about the potential risks from the forever chemicals including cancer, reproductive challenges, high blood pressure, and cholesterol. Born and raised in Bennington, Tatro says the pain of communicating this new reality to people she’s known her whole life is one of the main reasons she left her position as the district’s supervising nurse. “It’s devastating. It was devastating for me, it was devastating for them. People were distraught,” she said.

Tatro’s water had twice the amount of PFAS levels that are safe. The state bought her bottled water until they paid contractors $10,000 to install a filtration system. “I didn’t know I was drinking the water but I already have been. There’s peace of mind to say that I have this now,” she said.

DEC officials say they don’t yet know where this specific contamination comes from. It could be from the town’s long manufacturing history, wastewater or solid waste treatment facilities, firefighter foam, floor wax -- all of them are suspects in an ongoing investigation.

“Anyone’s private well could have something in it, and the only way to know for sure is to test,” Spiese said. He says they’ll be holding a meeting soon to discuss the latest findings.

