Gun found outside Hinesburg elementary school

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain Valley School District officials say a gun was found outside the Hinesburg Community School.

In a letter to families Friday, the superintendent says they believe the gun was ditched following a police pursuit Thursday night. Officers from the Hinesburg Police took the gun and other contraband found on the property as evidence in their investigation.

School leaders say they will also be reviewing their safety plan and lockdown procedures.

