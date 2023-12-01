How to help
Holiday Market kicks off Saturday at Expo

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking to shop local this holiday season? An event in Essex Junction this weekend has you covered.

Over 100 vendors are expected at the Champlain Valley Expo for the annual Vermont Holiday Market. From tye-dye clothing to Christmas decorations, officials say there is something for everyone.

“We have a lot of families that come back every year and the kids get really excited.” said Deb Alden with Kings Kollections, who has been attending the craft fair for four years.

The market is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 to 5.

