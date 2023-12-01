Jury deliberations underway for Vt. child care provider accused of manslaughter

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Jury deliberations are underway in the case of a Rutland child care provider accused of giving a deadly dose of cold remedy to calm an infant in her care.

Prosecutors allege Stacey Vaillancourt drugged 6-month-old Harper Rose Briar after she was dropped off at the Rutland day care in 2019.

Prior to closing arguments Friday, Vaillancourt took the stand, denying she ever gave the child anything that was not provided by her parents.

However, toxicology reports show the child had high levels of diphenhydramine, a drug commonly found in cold medicines, in her system. Prosecutors say Vaillancourt was the only person who could have given the child the deadly dose.

Vaillancourt’s attorney, Rob McClallen, said there’s a lack of evidence to prove when, how, and who gave the child the medication. “There is too much fundamental doubt, which is reasonable doubt about whether Stacey administered any diphenhydramine to this child,” he said.

“When it goes further -- consciousness of guilt, we suggest, is contained in some of the decisions the defendant made at her home, in her own day care. She chooses to wash the blankets, clothes, and the sheet she told the police that Harper had vomited on in her Pack ‘n Play. She chooses to wash those things,” said Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan.

The jury now must decide if Vaillancourt’s actions were negligent and if they led to the baby’s death.

