Man crushed to death by septic truck

Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
By Kassidy Brown and Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A man was killed after being hit by a septic truck on Thursday afternoon.

According to Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Deputy N. J. Mason, a septic company’s truck was at a residence on Tabor Road in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Three individuals were standing outside of the parked truck when it started sliding because of its position along with the wet ground.

As the vehicle slid over an embankment, it took one individual with it as it rolled down.

The victim was crushed by the truck.

The other two people were able to safely get away from the truck.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department and several bystanders all made an effort to move the truck off the victim but were unsuccessful.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, but law enforcement was initially told to hold off on removing the body until the medical examiner’s office in Charleston was notified.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as the family has not been notified.

Danieley Wrecker service was called to get the truck off of the victim.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

