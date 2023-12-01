New pupil weighting laws in effect as school budget season approches

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - School budget season is right around the corner and this is the first year schools are crafting budgets with a new education finance reform in place.

The state’s pupil weighting system determines how education funding is distributed. Previously, the state spent a roughly equal amount of money on every student in Vermont. But a 2019 UVM study showed economically disadvantaged students and English language learners should be funded at a higher rate. Legislation passed in 2022 adjusts pupil weights meaning some schools are about to get a bigger slice of the education funding pie.

“Rather than looking at Winooski as gaining capacity, we look at it as finally just properly funding the education of this community.” Winooski Superintendent Wilmer Chavarria said his district is projected to have one of the highest weighted pupil jumps in the state. That’s because Winooski has a high number of English language learners and a high number of students from low-income families.

The funding change comes just as Winooski is losing over $3M of pandemic federal funding that helped fund positions for services like language support. “We’re left with the need to come up with the money if we want to continue some of the services. So some of the gains that we will hopefully receive from the changes in Act 127 will help us offset some of those losses. It will not necessarily help us create new things,” said Chavarria.

Chavarria says it’s too early for tax projections but the goal is to maintain their current level of operations while protecting their taxpayers from increases, adding they’re making up for decades of seeking more funding to meet the needs of their students.

While districts like Winooski gain funding from the new pupil weighting, other districts like Lamolle South will get less state funding per student. Superintendent Ryan Heraty says his supervisory union is loosing around 25 weighting units in Morrisville and around 100 in Stowe. “We’re starting 15% in the red with our budget process. So that obviously puts tremendous stress on our planning and thinking about how that’s going to play out for our taxpayers,” said Heraty.

Heraty says he has concerns with unintended consequences of the Act, like budgets being significantly higher across the state and in some instances, not passing.

There is no breakdown yet from the state on how many districts will get more and how many will get less under the adjusted pupil weighting formula.

“We need to make sure that all school districts have sufficient resources, every single student do that. So what the recalibration is, is that in some instances, it will be the case that some districts that have been spending higher than perhaps so this minimum amount that they need to spend, well, they they’re gonna have to pay more for those dollars than they have historically.” Tammy Kolbe, an Associate Professor of Educational Policy at UVM who conducted the study that prompted the change and helped recalibrate the weights says staffing makes up 80% of budgets on average. She hopes schools that benefit from the change will use it to increase staffing to support student needs.

“I think that would be the one place where I think you know, we will likely and hopefully see investments by school districts set up and we’re constrained by resources over time,” said Kolbe.

There’s a 5%t cap on how much taxes can increase in one year. If the district has an increase of more than 10% from the previous year, the state has to review the budget.

These 2024-2025 budgets with the new weighting system in place will be voted on during this upcoming Town Meeting Day.

