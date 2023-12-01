Pawlet officials say Slate Ridge owner failed to comply with court order

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials with the town of Pawlet on Friday said that the owner of Slate Ridge has failed to completely comply with a court order to remove unpermitted structures from his property.

The town has been at odds with Daniel Banyai since 2017 after they said he didn’t have the proper permits to build a shooting range on his property. The Environmental Court ultimately agreed and when Banyai failed to comply, the court ordered him in contempt and put out a warrant for his arrest.

A deal struck earlier this week allowed town officials to finally visit the property on Monday. They say that based on the inspection, it appears Banyai “removed some, but not all of the structures,” contradicting affidavits he filed with the court in March. They go on to say that “certain structures have been moved, repainted, and modified, presumably to give the appearance that they have been removed and replaced with a different structure.” Ultimately, they say they don’t find Banyai to be credible.

Town officials say they are leaving it up to the Environmental Court judge to make to final determination.

