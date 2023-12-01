How to help
Pets with Potential: Meet Marvin & George

Marvin & George
Marvin & George(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a pair of male ferrets, one and three years-old.

Marvin is an easygoing guy who can be found playing in his ball pit, running through a tube, or lounging in his hammock. George is very playful, friendly, and an all-around sweetheart. If you are searching for a couple of spunky ferrets to spice up your life, Marvin and George may just be the ones for you.

Find out more through the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

