Plans for new Swanton rec center moving forward

Swanton designs
Swanton designs
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new recreation center could be coming to Swanton.

The Swanton Selectboard this week approved a two-story design for a new building behind the town’s baseball field.

Officials say the current rec center does not have enough space and that the proposed new space could hold a senior center as well as a gymnasium.

The effort to get a new building up and running has been in the works since 2015.

“This is a way for us to continue to build on that, to build community pride, to support the needs for not only the residents of Swanton but our neighbors, as space is limited across northwestern Vermont,” said Swanton Recreation Program Director Nicole Draper.

The design and final cost has yet to be determined. Voters will also still need to weigh in on the project.

