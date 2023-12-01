How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Rutland’s Gift of Life blood drive kicks off next week

By Darren Perron
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Gift of Life Marathon blood drive will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next week with four days and several locations where you can donate blood.

This year, Rutland resident Alex Adams is serving as ambassador, hoping his story will inspire friends, coworkers, and neighbors to donate. At 34 years old, Adams has already survived several heart attacks and blood clots, receiving multiple blood transfusions to save his life.

Darren Perron spoke with Adams about his experience as it relates to the annual blood drive.

The four days of the drive are:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 5 , from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the President’s House, 119 Alumni Drive, in Castleton.
  • Thursday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland.
  • Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge #345 at 44-46 Pleasant St. in Rutland.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ahl and Alan Talley
2 arrested in connection with St. Albans armed robberies
File photo
Ex of man charged in Burlington shootings had police remove gun from home
File photo
Vt. sees substantial population increase in past 2 years
File photo
Victim in Burlington shootings speaks out
File photo
Vt. education spending forecast to drive 18.5% property tax hike

Latest News

A new recreation center could be coming to Swanton.
Plans for new Swanton rec center moving forward
This week’s Pets with Potential are a pair of male ferrets, one and three years-old.
Pets with Potential: Meet Marvin & George
Rutland’s Gift of Life Marathon blood drive will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next week...
Rutland's Gift of Life blood drive kicks off next week
File photo
Gun found outside Hinesburg elementary school