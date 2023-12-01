Rutland’s Gift of Life blood drive kicks off next week

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Gift of Life Marathon blood drive will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next week with four days and several locations where you can donate blood.

This year, Rutland resident Alex Adams is serving as ambassador, hoping his story will inspire friends, coworkers, and neighbors to donate. At 34 years old, Adams has already survived several heart attacks and blood clots, receiving multiple blood transfusions to save his life.

Darren Perron spoke with Adams about his experience as it relates to the annual blood drive.

The four days of the drive are:

Tuesday, Dec. 5 , from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the President’s House, 119 Alumni Drive, in Castleton.

Thursday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland.

Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge #345 at 44-46 Pleasant St. in Rutland.

