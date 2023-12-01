How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sanders outlines components for two-state solution

File Photo
File Photo(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended after a seven-day pause for humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke about the conflict and what the U.S. should do to help resolve it.

Sanders said that over the last 15 years, there have been 5 wars between Israel and Hamas saying that it isn’t enough to end this war but prevent the next one.

But Sanders said people have been trying for years and there is no simple solution to ending the conflict but there are some steps the U.S. can take.

“An end to indiscriminate bombing; a guarantee that displaced Palestinians will have the right to return to their homes; no long-term occupation or blockade of Gaza; a freeze on West Bank settlements there; and a commitment to broad peace talks for a two-state solution... Israel has a right to defend itself, but it does not have a right to use American taxpayer funds in violation of international law, with little regard for civilian casualties,” said Sen. Sanders.

Sanders said he thinks the U.S. has a right to demand those conditions when providing money to Israel.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. sees substantial population increase in past 2 years
A St Albans store clerk Wednesday fought off a man attempting to rob her store at gunpoint.
St. Albans clerk fights off armed robber with coffee, pepper spray
File photo
Ex of man charged in Burlington shootings had police remove gun from home
File image
St. Johnsbury man leads police on 23-mile chase
File photo
Victim in Burlington shootings speaks out

Latest News

File Photo
Bill would green technologies more accessible to Vt. farmers
File Photo
Bennington College Union gets verbal recognition from school leadership
File Photo
New pupil weighting laws in effect as school budget season approches
When a vulnerable person is missing, minutes can mean the difference between life and death.
Drones becoming key tool for Vt. law enforcement