Sanders outlines components for two-state solution

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended after a seven-day pause for humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders spoke about the conflict and what the U.S. should do to help resolve it.

Sanders said that over the last 15 years, there have been 5 wars between Israel and Hamas saying that it isn’t enough to end this war but prevent the next one.

But Sanders said people have been trying for years and there is no simple solution to ending the conflict but there are some steps the U.S. can take.

“An end to indiscriminate bombing; a guarantee that displaced Palestinians will have the right to return to their homes; no long-term occupation or blockade of Gaza; a freeze on West Bank settlements there; and a commitment to broad peace talks for a two-state solution... Israel has a right to defend itself, but it does not have a right to use American taxpayer funds in violation of international law, with little regard for civilian casualties,” said Sen. Sanders.

Sanders said he thinks the U.S. has a right to demand those conditions when providing money to Israel.

