St. Michael’s students take part in World AIDS Day march

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Michael’s College students hit the pavement Friday to rally for World AIDS Day.

Nearly two dozen students gathered outside the offices of Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch in downtown Burlington and then marched up Church Street, chanting and carrying signs.

Gregory Hurter, a member of the Student Global AIDS Campaign says their message is to support the revival and reauthorization of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. “This is a really important piece of legislation and it supports so many people. And one of the biggest things that this does is it gives people prescription medication that’s really, really expensive to so many people,” Hunter said.

They say the program provides help to low-income countries dealing with AIDS and other infectious diseases and that its reauthorization is being stalled by debates in Congress over abortion.

Representatives of Senators Sanders and Welch told the students they have their unwavering support.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.