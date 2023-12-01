How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

St. Michael’s students take part in World AIDS Day march

By Laura Ullman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saint Michael’s College students hit the pavement Friday to rally for World AIDS Day.

Nearly two dozen students gathered outside the offices of Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch in downtown Burlington and then marched up Church Street, chanting and carrying signs.

Gregory Hurter, a member of the Student Global AIDS Campaign says their message is to support the revival and reauthorization of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. “This is a really important piece of legislation and it supports so many people. And one of the biggest things that this does is it gives people prescription medication that’s really, really expensive to so many people,” Hunter said.

They say the program provides help to low-income countries dealing with AIDS and other infectious diseases and that its reauthorization is being stalled by debates in Congress over abortion.

Representatives of Senators Sanders and Welch told the students they have their unwavering support.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ahl and Alan Talley
2 arrested in connection with St. Albans armed robberies
File photo
Ex of man charged in Burlington shootings had police remove gun from home
File photo
Vt. sees substantial population increase in past 2 years
File photo
Victim in Burlington shootings speaks out
File photo
Vt. education spending forecast to drive 18.5% property tax hike

Latest News

Stacey Vaillancourt took the stand in the final day of her trial in Rutland.
Jury deliberations underway for Vt. child care provider accused of manslaughter
A new recreation center could be coming to Swanton.
Plans for new Swanton rec center moving forward
This week’s Pets with Potential are a pair of male ferrets, one and three years-old.
Pets with Potential: Meet Marvin & George
File photo
Rutland’s Gift of Life blood drive kicks off next week