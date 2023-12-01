How to help
Stowe exhibit chronicles ‘lost’ ski areas of Vermont

A new exhibit at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe tracks down the “lost” ski...
A new exhibit at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe tracks down the “lost” ski areas of Vermont’s past.(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit in Stowe tracks down the “lost” ski areas of Vermont’s past.

The Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum says over decades of work, they’ve been able to identify and map 175 “lost” ski areas. Those are places where people would go to ski that had some sort of mechanical lift. Some were as simple as a farmer who had converted a piece of equipment for a rope tow. Others were larger-scale. In fact, there were so many to choose from that the museum had to scale back this year’s exhibit to just the southern part of the state.

“By the time we hit Route 4, we went, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s going to be too much for us.’ So, the Massachusetts border to Route 4, we’ve located 70 areas,” said the museum’s Poppy Gall.

The exhibit, “Searching for Vermont’s Lost Ski Areas, Part I,” runs through mid-October. Then part two will be installed with information about the remaining 105 ski areas north of Route 4 for the following winter.

