Strong second half powers UVM past Dartmouth

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cold-shooting first half for both sides, the UVM women’s basketball team used a 23-point third quarter to down Dartmouth 58-32. Delaney Richason led all scorers with 16, scoring 12 in the second half. Emma Utterback paced the Cats with 11 points in the first half, as UVM led 21-11 at the break. But it was the final two quarters where the switch flipped for UVM.

“We talked about penetrating the zone. We can’t shy away from getting inside and making dump passes and stuff like that,” Richason said of the halftime adjustments. “Even though they’re in zone, we have to be able to attack it like we attack man-to-man. I thought we shared the ball really well, I don’t know how many assists we had, but I’m sure it was impressive in the third quarter especially.”

