Stuck in Vt: Neglected animals find a home with at Charlotte sanctuary

Merrymac Farm Sanctuary director Era MacDonald
Merrymac Farm Sanctuary director Era MacDonald
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All the animals at Merrymac Farm Sanctuary in Charlotte have stories to tell.

You can read their heartbreaking tales of neglect and abuse on the farm’s website and social media channels. Merrymac director Era MacDonald, a lifelong animal lover, founded Merrymac in 2016 and formalized the sanctuary as a nonprofit this past spring. She cares for more than 100 animals with the help of a squadron of volunteers and donations from supporters.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger featured Merrymac Farm in a 2018 “Stuck in Vermont” video about youths from the King Street Center working with horses. Sollberger recently returned to the farm ahead of their Winter Wonderland Open Barn Days.

