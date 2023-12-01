How to help
Tim Burton says production has wrapped on ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Michael Keaton stars as the title character in "Beetlejuice."
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) – The long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice” has finished production, Tim Burton announced in a post on Instagram Thursday.

“Just finished shooting Beetlejuice. Thank you to everyone involved,” the filmmaker wrote alongside a photo of him lounging on set.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced the new film is expected to premiere in theaters in September 2024, and will star Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder once again.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

Keaton spoke with Empire magazine in June and expressed his excitement about the project and working with Burton again.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great,” he told Empire. “And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

“We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time,” Keaton told Empire in June.

The actor went on to tell the British magazine that “Beetlejuice” was the most fun he’s had working on a movie.

