Vt. lawmakers get economic update, discuss legislative priorities

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session is just around the corner and lawmakers Friday said they have some big issues to tackle including housing, the drug crisis, and flood recovery.

The economic picture remains a moving target as lawmakers head into the second year of the legislative biennium, which is also an election year.

“As often as not in this building, we find ourselves working on emergencies and crises that nobody saw coming,” said Senate President Philip Baruth, D-Chittenden County.

and lawmakers are parsing out how state revenues look and how to fund their priorities. “There’s spending pressures and revenue pressures. That’s the political arena in which they’ll be working,” said Tom Kavet, a legislative economist.

Pandemic relief cash which had the economy firing on all cylinders for the past few years is coming back to pre-pandemic levels and Kavet Friday told lawmakers that while the economy is strong and unemployment is low, inflation, high interest rates, soaring home prices are among factors that could pose challenges.

“I actually think we are in a good place but we have lots of work to do to make sure we have a budget that meets everyone’s needs,” said House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D- Burlington. She says the Democratic supermajority will work on creating more housing, a crisis exacerbated by this summer’s flooding. She also wants a new push on curbing emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change. Other priorities include a plan to combat retail theft and funding for the judiciary to get the wheels of justice moving faster. Plus, the scramble is on to develop a plan for the nearly 2,000 people who are expected to leave the emergency hotel-motel program in April.

“The money has gone, it’s dried up,” said Rep. Patricia McCoy, R-Rutland, who is among GOP members who control just 37 seats in the House and are concerned about runaway spending now that pandemic relief cash is gone. “One-time money funding one-time things. I think what we’re learning is all of those one-time things people want to keep funding and we don’t have the money to do it.”

Krowinski says there’s a long session ahead and lawmakers will work to iron out differences and pass a budget. “I’m glad there’s consistency and I know we’re going to have to make tough decisions but we will do that together with lots of testimony and input,” she said.

These are all the big goals for the session, but one longstanding Democratic priority, paid family and medical leave, remains up in the air. It’s currently parked in the Senate after it was jettisoned last year to pay for child care funding.

The legislative session kicks off in early January when Gov. Phil Scott will weigh in with his budget recommendations.

