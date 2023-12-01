BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The new month of December got off to a quiet start with some early sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures. Then a batch of rain moved in during the afternoon, the first of a couple of weather systems that will be keeping things active through the weekend and into the start of next week.

The weekend will start with a mainly cloudy day on Saturday with close to normal temperatures for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 40 degrees), but there could be a few scattered showers from time to time. A minor disturbance may bring a few rain & snow showers right near the Canadian border, and possibly a brief round of freezing drizzle, during Saturday night.

Then get ready for a stronger system that will bring in a messy batch of rain & snow, with rain mainly in the valleys, but heavy, wet snow in the higher elevations. That rain & snow will move in mid-afternoon on Sunday and continue through Sunday night and into the first part of Monday. There will be little if any snow accumulation in the Champlain Valley, but as you get into those higher elevations to the east, and over the Adirondacks, there could be a good 3-6″ of accumulation, and as much as 6-10″, or more, in elevations above 1500 feet through Monday.

This heavy, wet snow will make for a hazardous Monday morning commute for many drivers. And power outages are likely, too.

After the storm departs, the weather will quiet down for the middle of the week, but it will be colder again, with highs right around the 30 degree mark and lows in the teens to low 20s.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the evolution of that messy storm and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

