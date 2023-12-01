BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We continue to see increasing cloud cover as we head through the first half of our Friday. Mostly cloudy skies prevail through our Friday afternoon and rain showers begin to enter the picture late this afternoon and evening. For most, this will be a mainly rain event, but those in the upper elevations could see a few snow showers mixed in. This is a fast mover and should be out of here by about midnight. Daytime highs for most of us are back in the 40s. Tonight, low temperatures fall back into the 30s.

Saturday will feature a few more rain and snow showers. This does not look to be anything significant and should not ruin the day; instead, we are just dodging scattered rain and snow showers throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures climb into the upper 30s and 40s for most. For the most part, Sunday during the daytime hours should be spent dry. As we head towards Sunday evening, we are watching what could be a potentially more significant system. Right now, it starts as rain Sunday evening for most as it enters from south to north before transitioning to wet snow. This could last through Sunday night and impact our Monday morning commute. It is still too early to talk snow totals, but we will keep an eye on this through the weekend.

Things will dry out for the most part by mid-week, but it will be colder.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on all of this active weather as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week, and we will keep you up-to-date with any changes, on-air and online.

Have a great weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

