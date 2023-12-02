How to help
Recruits honor Jessica Ebbighausen during graduation from the Vermont Police Academy

Placeholder for Jessica Ebbighausen
Placeholder for Jessica Ebbighausen(Vermont Police Academy)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PITTSFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Criminal Justice Council graduated 39 police professionals from the Vermont Police Academy.

For the past 17 weeks, the recruits have been away from their families, dedicating themselves to their training.

At the ceremony, they left a seat open for fallen officer Jessica Ebbighausen.

Officer Ebbighausen was a part-time officer in field training, in preparation for attending the academy to become a full-time officer. But at just 19 years old, Ebbighausen’s life and career in law enforcement was cut short following a car crash with a home break-in suspect in Rutland.

This is the academy’s 116th basic training class, their motto is: “empowered to serve. united to protect.”

