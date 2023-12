SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Mike’s rallied from deficits of 2-0 and 5-3 and got 43 saves from Marshall Murphy, but couldn’t hold off Assumption Friday night at Cairns. The Greyhounds scored early and often en route to a 7-5 win to drop the Purple Knights to 7-3 on the year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.