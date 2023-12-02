How to help
UVM men's hockey downs #10 UMass in overtime

Cats earn first win over top-10 team since 2019
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a UMass goal to open the scoring was waved off following a UVM challenge, the Catamounts got on the board first thanks to Nick Ahern’s first collegiate goal. The Minutemen tied it up in the third period to force overtime, but in the extra frame, Ryan Miotto sent Gutterson Fieldhouse into a frenzy with a game-winning goal off a feed from Will Zapernick.

“To see the guys that scored, and understand the work that goes behind even the coach’s challenge and stuff, that fans don’t know how it goes, it almost feels like the wrong guy sitting up here right now. Incredible win for our program,” interim head coach Steve Wiedler said after the game.

