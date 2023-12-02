How to help
Vermont Green named USL 2 Organization of the Year

VGFC beats out more than 120 other squads to earn award
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Green FC has been named USL 2′s organization of the year after a successful second seaosn at Virtue this Summer.

VGFC was picked for their success on the field (racking up a 10-3-1 record), commitment to reduce carbon emissions, and the second best average attendance in the league at more than 2,200 fans per game.

The Green beat out more than 120 teams for the honor.

