BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stationary front will keep skies cloudy for Saturday, with just a few showers and mountain snow showers near the Canadian border. It will be colder than Friday, with highs in the 30s to a few low 40s. Isolated freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night, so while it won’t be widespread, extreme caution should be used if you’re traveling during that time.

A bigger storm system will impact the region Sunday afternoon through midday Monday. This storm is looking similar to the one from last Sunday/Monday. Rain will develop in the valleys Sunday afternoon, with heavy, wet snow likely in the mountains. This will continue overnight into early Monday morning, potentially causing a messy morning commute. The rain/snow will taper to scattered showers and snow showers during the day Monday. The mountains could get 4 to 8 inches accumulation, especially at the summits, with little to no accumulation in the valleys. Power outages are also possible. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

The rest of the week looks relatively quiet, with a couple of unsettled days. Flurries are expected Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, and lows in the teens, a touch cold for early December. A clipper system could bring snow showers on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.