Rally at Vermont Statehouse calls for ceasefire in Gaza
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza echoed off the State House.

At one of the state’s biggest Palestinian rallies since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, protestors condemned attacks abroad and closer to home.

The rally marks one week since three Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington. For advocates like Jayna Ahsaf, the shooting is a reminder that Vermont isn’t immune to this kind of violence.

“We just reckoned with the fact that a hate crime occurred in Vermont, and many seemed extremely shocked that something like this could even happen here, which illustrates how much work we still have to do,” Jayna Ahsaf told the crowd.

Will Cornish, one of many UVM students at the rally, says there’s a lot of fear among students in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Palestinian students on campus definitely aren’t feeling safe based on the Palestinian students I’ve talked to, based on my friends who are Palestinian,” Cornish said.

Another UVM student, who preferred to be anonymous, says he anticipated violence against Palestinians and expects more of it.

“We can’t be shocked that this is happening with the rhetoric that’s occurring at the same time,” the student explained. “We can’t be shocked that it would lead to something like this.”

Police are still weighing whether the November 25 shooting was a hate crime. But advocacy organizations document a massive rise in antisemitism and islamophobia in the United States since October 7.

On the national level, protestors denounced U.S. aid to Israel and pushed for humanitarian support for Palestine. Within the Green Mountains, they demand Senator Bernie Sanders join Senator Peter Welch and Congresswoman Becca Balint in calling for a ceasefire.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

