Santa and Mrs. Claus visit St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - “I just get to do the fun part,” Simon Walter of St. Albans Museum said.

Walter says the Santa’s workshop creates memories of a lifetime.

“Events like this is when it really pays off and we get to see you know families and children coming in making those great memories and having the museum in their minds as a place where they can come and do things like this,” Walter said.

From seeing Santa and Mrs. Claus -- to making arts and crafts -- and enjoying cookies and popcorn -- families left the museum in a holly jolly spirit. Walter enjoys spending time with families....

“What I really like is that we’re able to get the museum out into the greater community,” Walter said.

And having events during the museum’s off-season.

“We’re in a historic building so we can’t be open year-round so we kind of have a really small opportunity during our open seasons to get people into the museum, to get them to make those connections,” Walter said.

The event also gives Walter time to brush up on his cookie decorating - dusting off the cobwebs of the tips he learned while working at Hannaford.

“It’s nice to be able to use those skills again...well I’m always at the cookie station so I enjoy getting into those skills. Baking especially, it’s so... You have to be so precise,” Walter said.

Friends Maiya root and Kyia greenwood are dashing into the holiday spirit. Root says Christmas is her favorite time of year.

“I feel like you could spend time with your family more because they get the day off from work,” Root said.

Root’s been to events like this in the past, while greenwood enjoys her first time present.

“I just wanted to hangout with her, so I got here and I’m having a really great time, and this is my first time being here and it’s really fun,” Greenwood said.

Both girls say they can’t wait to attend again in the future. Workers at the museum say over 100 people came to enjoy the holiday festive activies.

