How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM stuns Yale with five points in 0.6 seconds to win

Head coach John Becker said he’s ‘never experienced anything like that’ in his career
Head coach John Becker said he’s ‘never experienced anything like that’ in his career
By Michael Dugan
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Down by five points with less than one second to go, the UVM men’s basketball team pulled off a miracle.

Aaron Deloney laid in what looked like an innocent, uncontested layup with 0.6 seconds left in the game to cut UVM’s deficit to three. On the ensuing inbounds pass, TJ Hurley drew an offensive foul to give the Catamounts the ball back with a chance to tie it with a three.

Deloney’s inbound pass to TJ Long was perfect, and Long’s heave went off the backboard and in, while drawing a foul. He went to the line with one free throw to win the game, and he buried it.

“Coaches put me and the other TJ [Hurley] in great positions to get the ball up no matter where it went,” Long said postgame. “I was supposed to get the ball in the opposite corner, AD made eye contact there, he threw me open to the wing, it was a great pass through traffic across the court. He put it on me, and I didn’t have time to take any dribbles. Once I caught it, I just threw it up there, got lucky with the foul, and banked it in.”

“I’ve never experienced anything like that in my career,” head coach John Becker said. “Unbelievable crowd tonight, you could feel the crowd wanted to get us over the top, we just couldn’t provide enough plays to get any kind of run and build any kind of lead. Credit to Yale, they’re one of the best mid-major programs in the country. This has become, to me, the premiere mid-major matchup in the northeast.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ahl and Alan Talley
2 arrested in connection with St. Albans armed robberies
Daniel Banyai/File
Pawlet officials say Slate Ridge owner failed to comply with court order
Stacey Vaillancourt took the stand in the final day of her trial in Rutland.
Jury finds Vt. child care provider guilty of manslaughter
Tamara Tamimi with her son, Kinnan Abdalhamid, at the UVM Medical Center Friday.
A world away from the West Bank, Vermont shooting victims and their families face new grief and fear
File photo
Gun found outside Hinesburg elementary school

Latest News

Head coach John Becker said he’s ‘never experienced anything like that’ in his career
UVM stuns Yale with five points in 0.6 seconds to win
Purple Knights fall 7-5 at Cairns
St. Mike’s mens hockey drops wild one to Assumption
Cats earn first win over top-10 team since 2019
UVM men's hockey downs #10 UMass in overtime
Purple Knights fall 7-5 at Cairns
St. Mike’s mens hockey drops wild one to Assumption