Vermont Democratic Party discusses new bills, changes in next year's legislative session at annual caucus

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Democratic Party discussed new bills and changes coming in next year’s legislative session at their annual caucus Saturday.

They’ll kick off the session with flood resiliency efforts, including a new bill about dam safety and remodeling FEMA flood-plain maps. They’re also seeking to accelerate electric vehicle infrastructure, expand public transportation and create more walkable, bikeable communities.

Regarding public health and safety, Rep. Dane Whitman, D-Bennington, with the Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee says stretching opioid settlement money – about 5 million in 2024 – to meet rapidly rising recovery and prevention needs is at the top of the list.

“We’ve gone beyond just what the opioid settlement fund has to offer to support the need in the community,” Whitman explained.

Democrats will also vote on H.72, a harm-reduction-focused response to drug use.

Bills to broaden court system applicant pool and seal court records are also at the forefront.

Under housing, Democrats will analyze remaining federal pandemic money in hopes of funding projects designed for people facing homelessness and addiction. They’ll also look to cut construction and supply chain costs and expand missing middle housing.

