Vermont Fish and Wildlife explain how to properly make a bird feeder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve got some flying friends out your window, you might want to consider setting up a bird feeder.

The beginning of December marks the start of bird feeding season.

If you are interested in feeding the birds, Jillian Kilborn of Vermont Fish and Wildlife has some tips and tricks.

She says make your own feeding mixture to maximize the number of species in your yard.

She also suggests mixing up the type of feeders you use, placing your feeders near natural habitat like trees, and keeping them clean.

“Birds can be more susceptible to not only disease when you’re feeding them in wintertime but also to predation from other species because you’re unnaturally concentrating the birds at a force source,” Kilborn said.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says risks of predation are higher when birds are closer to people, especially from domestic cats, so it’s best to keep cats inside when feeding birds.

