How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont Fish and Wildlife explain how to properly make a bird feeder

Bird Feeder
Bird Feeder(wcax)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve got some flying friends out your window, you might want to consider setting up a bird feeder.

The beginning of December marks the start of bird feeding season.

If you are interested in feeding the birds, Jillian Kilborn of Vermont Fish and Wildlife has some tips and tricks.

She says make your own feeding mixture to maximize the number of species in your yard.

She also suggests mixing up the type of feeders you use, placing your feeders near natural habitat like trees, and keeping them clean.

“Birds can be more susceptible to not only disease when you’re feeding them in wintertime but also to predation from other species because you’re unnaturally concentrating the birds at a force source,” Kilborn said.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says risks of predation are higher when birds are closer to people, especially from domestic cats, so it’s best to keep cats inside when feeding birds.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ahl and Alan Talley
2 arrested in connection with St. Albans armed robberies
Five New York men are accused of kidnapping and killing a man and burying him in a New...
5 men accused of kidnapping, killing man and leaving his body in a forest
File photo
New pupil weighting laws in effect as school budget season approaches
Daniel Banyai/File
Pawlet officials say Slate Ridge owner failed to comply with court order
Stacey Vaillancourt took the stand in the final day of her trial in Rutland.
Jury finds Vt. child care provider guilty of manslaughter

Latest News

Purple Knights fall 7-5 at Cairns
St. Mike’s mens hockey drops wild one to Assumption
After about 4 hours of deliberation, a jury found Stacey Vaillancourt, the former Rutland...
Jury finds Vt. child care provider guilty of manslaughter
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council graduated 39 police professionals from the Vermont Police...
Recruits honor Jessica Ebbighausen during graduation from the Vermont Police Academy
Beta Technologies is expanding in Plattsburgh.
Beta to embark on $41M expansion of Plattsburgh airport facility