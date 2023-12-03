BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A double-barreled storm system will bring rain and heavy wet snow to the region this afternoon into early Monday morning.

After a little patchy freezing drizzle this morning, valley rain and heavy, wet mountain snow will move in quickly this afternoon, and become heavy at times this evening and overnight, especially in the mountains. The duration of the storm is now expected to be briefer but more intense, with the worst of it happening tonight. The precipitation will taper off in time for the Monday morning commute, but nonetheless the roads will be messy. Power outages are possible, especially in the Adirondacks and eastern portions of Vermont into New Hampshire.

Total accumulation by Monday morning will be 2 to 7 inches in the mountains, except 3 to 8 inches with locally up to 10 inches in Clinton County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom as well as Coos County, New Hampshire. The valleys can expect a trace to 3 inches accumulation. Use caution if you must travel, especially tonight, and keep flashlights nearby in case of power outages.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet. Flurries are expected Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but cold, with highs only in the 20s to low 30s, and lows mainly in the teens. Friday will be warmer, with showers and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Saturday will have some sunshine, but there’s the chance for showers and a few mountain snow showers. Any precipitation will be on the light side.

