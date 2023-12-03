How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A double-barreled storm system will bring rain and heavy wet snow to the region this afternoon into early Monday morning.

After a little patchy freezing drizzle this morning, valley rain and heavy, wet mountain snow will move in quickly this afternoon, and become heavy at times this evening and overnight, especially in the mountains. The duration of the storm is now expected to be briefer but more intense, with the worst of it happening tonight. The precipitation will taper off in time for the Monday morning commute, but nonetheless the roads will be messy. Power outages are possible, especially in the Adirondacks and eastern portions of Vermont into New Hampshire.

Total accumulation by Monday morning will be 2 to 7 inches in the mountains, except 3 to 8 inches with locally up to 10 inches in Clinton County, New York, and the Northeast Kingdom as well as Coos County, New Hampshire. The valleys can expect a trace to 3 inches accumulation. Use caution if you must travel, especially tonight, and keep flashlights nearby in case of power outages.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet. Flurries are expected Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but cold, with highs only in the 20s to low 30s, and lows mainly in the teens. Friday will be warmer, with showers and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Saturday will have some sunshine, but there’s the chance for showers and a few mountain snow showers. Any precipitation will be on the light side.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ahl and Alan Talley
2 arrested in connection with St. Albans armed robberies
Daniel Banyai/File
Pawlet officials say Slate Ridge owner failed to comply with court order
Stacey Vaillancourt took the stand in the final day of her trial in Rutland.
Jury finds Vt. child care provider guilty of manslaughter
Tamara Tamimi with her son, Kinnan Abdalhamid, at the UVM Medical Center Friday.
A world away from the West Bank, Vermont shooting victims and their families face new grief and fear
File photo
Gun found outside Hinesburg elementary school

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your Friday outlook from the WCAX weather team.
Evening Weather Webcast