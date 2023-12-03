BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Valley rain/snow and heavy, wet mountain snow will continue tonight, with the greatest intensity overnight to around 2 or 3 AM Monday. That will be the time when the snow could come down at the rate of 1 inch per hour, creating hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of time to get to your destination. The Monday morning commute will also be messy, but thankfully the precipitation will ease up a bit. That said, it will continue in northern areas before tapering to showers and mountain snow showers for the rest of the day.

Total accumulation by midday Monday will be 2 to 7 inches for New York, with locally more in Clinton County and the summits, 2 to 7 inches for southern sections of the region, and 3 to 8 inches for the Northern Green Mountains, Northeast Kingdom and Coos County, New Hampshire, with up to 10 inches above 1,500 feet. Power outages are possible, so keep flashlights and some water handy. The valleys will receive much less, around 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow.

Tuesday will be a much quieter day, with flurries and colder temperatures. Patchy black ice is possible early in the morning. Dry and quiet weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday. It will be cold for early December, with highs only in the 20s to near 30 degrees, and lows in the teens. Friday will be warmer, with showers and snow showers.

Next weekend is a bit of a question mark, as models are going back and forth with another storm system. It does appear to be a warming trend, with highs in the 40s, and the chance for showers. We’ll keep an eye on it.

