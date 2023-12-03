How to help
By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A double-barreled storm system will bring rain and heavy wet snow to the region Sunday afternoon through Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Adirondacks, Green Mountains and the Northeast Kingdom from 1 PM Sunday through 7 AM Tuesday, with a Winter Storm Watch for Coos County, New Hamsphire. This is for heavy, wet snow.

Sunday will be cloudy, with valley rain and heavy, wet mountain snow arriving around midday. This will continue right into the evening, becoming heavy at times overnight, possibly reaching 1 inch of snow per hour in the mountains. The valleys will have a rain/snow mix. The precipitation will start to taper off early Monday morning, but the morning commute will be messy. In addition, scattered power outages are possible. Snow showers will continue Monday, but be mainly confined to the mountains, with additional accumulation possible.

Total accumulation into Monday night will be 5 to 10 inches in the mountains, the higher end for the summits, and 1 to 3 inches of slushy accumulation for the valleys. Use caution if you must travel, especially early Monday morning, and keep flashlights nearby in case of power outages.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet. Flurries are expected Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but cold, with highs only in the 20s to low 30s, and lows mainly in the teens. Friday will be warmer, with showers and snow showers during the afternoon and evening. Saturday will have some sunshine, but there’s the chance for showers and a few mountain snow showers. Any precipitation will be on the light side.

