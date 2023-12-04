40 athletes compete at Special Olympics Vermont State Swim Meet

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - On your marks, get set, swim at Special Olympics Vermont State Swim Meet Sunday.

Community Bank presented the annual event at Saint Michael’s College, featuring 40 athletes from around the state.

Herbert Gingrich of Addison County hit the water for the 25-yard dash freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke. Now 48, Gingrich has been competing in the meet since he was 13. In 2010, he won two U.S. gold medals at the National Games, all while undergoing chemotherapy. He says Special Olympics gives him a way to exercise, show off his skills and catch up with friends.

“Last year you beat me, this year I’m going to beat you. It’s just that fun competition together,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich looked forward to learning his scores at the awards ceremony, but was more focused on cheering on his teammates.

Vermonters will take to colder waters in February for Special Olympics’ Penguin Plunge fundraiser. Special Olympics Vermont serves over 2,000 athletes and holds several national and state competitions.

