How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

40 athletes compete at Special Olympics Vermont State Swim Meet

Community Bank presented the annual Special Olympics Vermont State Swim Meet at Saint...
Community Bank presented the annual Special Olympics Vermont State Swim Meet at Saint Michael’s College, featuring 40 athletes from around the state.(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - On your marks, get set, swim at Special Olympics Vermont State Swim Meet Sunday.

Community Bank presented the annual event at Saint Michael’s College, featuring 40 athletes from around the state.

Herbert Gingrich of Addison County hit the water for the 25-yard dash freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke. Now 48, Gingrich has been competing in the meet since he was 13. In 2010, he won two U.S. gold medals at the National Games, all while undergoing chemotherapy. He says Special Olympics gives him a way to exercise, show off his skills and catch up with friends.

“Last year you beat me, this year I’m going to beat you. It’s just that fun competition together,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich looked forward to learning his scores at the awards ceremony, but was more focused on cheering on his teammates.

Vermonters will take to colder waters in February for Special Olympics’ Penguin Plunge fundraiser. Special Olympics Vermont serves over 2,000 athletes and holds several national and state competitions.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Ahl and Alan Talley
2 arrested in connection with St. Albans armed robberies
Stacey Vaillancourt took the stand in the final day of her trial in Rutland.
Jury finds Vt. child care provider guilty of manslaughter
Daniel Banyai/File
Pawlet officials say Slate Ridge owner failed to comply with court order
File photo
Gun found outside Hinesburg elementary school
Tamara Tamimi with her son, Kinnan Abdalhamid, at the UVM Medical Center Friday.
A world away from the West Bank, Vermont shooting victims and their families face new grief and fear

Latest News

Public shooting ranges close Dec. 14
Public shooting ranges close Dec. 14
The Old North End Holiday Market organizer said the event brings together the special aspects...
Old North End Holiday Market brings diverse artists together
Susan Calza catalogues every single mass shooting in the United States through art.
Montpelier exhibit raises awareness about gun violence
The Old North End Holiday Market organizer said the event brings together the special aspects...
Holiday Market brings diverse artists together in Burlington
Hinesburg Police
Hinesburg Community School say students found gun, contraband near campus