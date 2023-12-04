Burlington Democratic Mayoral Candidate Forum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Democratic candidates in the race for Burlington mayor shared their stance on the crime, housing, the drug crisis and other issues in the city at its forum Sunday afternoon. The forum went from 3 to 5pm. WCAX’s Katherine Huntley moderated as the candidates shared their hopes for the city.

In their opening remarks at Sunday night’s democratic mayoral forum Karen Paul, C D Mattison, and Joan Shannon shared their plans if elected.

“I am running to be mayor, to be your next mayor, because amidst much that we have to be proud of in our city, we are faced with serious challenges,” said Karen Paul.

“Burlington, what we’ve been doing for the past 10 years isn’t working? It’s time to be bold our audaciously innovative. It’s time to come together again as a community,” said C D Mattison.

“If stepped up to run for mayor because I believe Burlington is at a critical point on many fronts. But most of all, public safety and we need courage and leadership to make hard decisions on the path to restore what we all know. Burlington can and should be,” said Joan Shannon.

The candidates also addressed ongoing safety concerns in the issues, such as gun violence and theft.

“5 days after my campaign launch. I came forward with a comprehensive 3 year plan for public safety. One that incorporates the complexity of our involved. Our evolving city, a plan that incorporates the need for increased housing and balance. Does compassion with action,” said Karen Paul.

“So when addressing public safety from the start? Let me say this. I don’t have all the answers. I would be surprised at anyone’s sitting here says they do. Because what really needs to happen is. We need a mayor who understands that it’s going to take an integrated collaborative response to public safety,” said C D Mattison.

“To truly have public safety for everyone. We need a healthy community. We need functioning physical health mental health and addiction treatment,” said Joan Shannon.

The three also shared their thoughts on the need for more housing for everyone in the city - keeping businesses up and running and ways to tackle the drug crisis. The Burlington democratic party will hold its mayoral and ward city council nominating caucus for Town Meeting Day 2024 on December 10th.

Click to watch the entire forum on the ‘Town Meeting TV’ YouTube page: Burlington Democrats Democratic Mayoral Candidate Forum

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.