Conn. man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Vt.

A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City,...
A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland City, Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Connecticut man faces federal charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Vermont.

Investigators say Bayohan Mangual, 38, of New Britain, Connecticut, possessed the ammunition used in the shootings that left one man dead and another injured at an apartment in Rutland City on Sept. 2.

They say as a felon, Mangual wasn’t supposed to have that ammunition and faces charges for that. He pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon in Vermont.

Mangual has not been charged for the shootings themselves.

Police said the shootings on Cherry Street followed a physical altercation. Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, New York, was found dead inside. Another man survived. At the time, police said drugs may have been involved.

