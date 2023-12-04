How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition...
A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.(Courtesy: N.H. State Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Bird Feeder
Vermont Fish and Wildlife explain how to properly make a bird feeder
The Hinesburg Community School sent out an email to parents on Sunday confirming that on...
Hinesburg Community School say students found gun, contraband near campus
Rally at Vermont Statehouse calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Rally at Vermont Statehouse calls for ceasefire in Gaza
Vermont Democratic Party Annual Caucus
Vermont Democratic Party discusses new bills, changes in next year’s legislative session at annual caucus
Stacey Vaillancourt took the stand in the final day of her trial in Rutland.
Jury finds Vt. child care provider guilty of manslaughter

Latest News

Vermont Route 14 in Irasburg is closed for a propane truck in the river and on fire.
Propane truck in river, on fire, closes Rt. 14 in Irasburg
A messy start to your Monday morning. A winter weather system brought all kinds of...
Snow slows traffic, knocks out power in eastern parts of our region
A program helping homeless youth is starting to make an impact.
Spectrum reviews homeless youth stipend program
A messy start to your Monday morning. A winter weather system brought all kinds of...
Snow slows traffic, knocks out power in eastern parts of our region