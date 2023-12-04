How to help
Governor encourages Vermonters to support local tree farms

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott cuts down a tree at Paine’s Christmas Tree farm in Morrisville.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott cuts down a tree at Paine's Christmas Tree farm in Morrisville.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - December is well underway and state leaders are encouraging Vermonters to get out and support their local tree farms.

Gov. Phil Scott and members of his cabinet visited Paine’s Christmas Tree farm in Morrisville on Monday to cut down a few trees for the governor’s home and office.

This year’s soggy summer saturated many tree farms and limited supply in some parts of the state.

Since the pandemic, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture says there’s been an uptick in people visiting tree farms.

Experts say it takes about eight years to grow a full tree, so it’s best to call or check online ahead of time.

“I encourage all people to visit one as a family event and help a local business. These are local businesses that need support. There’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into this, " Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

Tree farmers tell us inflation and high interest rates are also posing a challenge for local tree farms.

According to 2017 census data, 70 farms make up more than 3,600 acres of land for Christmas tree production in Vermont, bringing in over $2.6 million.

