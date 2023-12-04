Hinesburg Community School say students found gun, contraband near campus

HINESBURG - Hinesburg Community School said a student picked up a gun at school Friday and brought it to a teacher.

HCS sent out an email to parents Sunday afternoon saying on Friday morning, the HCS principals were alerted about a possible gun found outside the school near the playground.

In the email, HCS said officials pulled all the students from recess and the staff called for support.

A staff member took the gun from the teachers and brought it to the principals who then called Hinesburg Police Department.

The police then took the gun.

HCS said HPD and school staff canvassed the playground and deemed the area safe - with no immediate threat.

The school said it alerted the student’s family who held the gun - and provided support.

Later in the morning - at around 11:30 - HCS said the 5-8th grade principal was notified by a teacher that a student found what appeared to be an unidentified bag of substance.

The principal called HPD back to school.

The school said they made sure all the students were moved or remained indoors.

The school notified the family of the student who found the bag, and the student was checked and washed their hands.

Hinesburg Police Department later confirmed that both the gun and the contraband were connected to an incident that happened Thursday night.

HPD said they were in pursuit of a vehicle that crashed at the corner of 116 and Silver St. - the suspect then fled on foot later that evening.

School will resume as normal Monday - with school counselors and Howard clinicians available for support.

