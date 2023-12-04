Hinesburg kids return to class Monday after gun found at school on Friday

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - It was back to class on Monday for students at the Hinesburg Community School after a gun was found on the playground Friday morning.

School officials say a young student found the gun around 10 a.m. Friday and gave it to a teacher.

Hinesburg police were called. They canvassed the playground and deemed the area safe, with no immediate threat.

Later on, another student found a bag containing an unidentified substance and the police were called back.

Principals from the Hinesburg Community School sent an email to parents Friday evening alerting them to the incident.

Champlain Valley School Superintendent Rene Sanchez says the school never went into lockdown, which is why many parents found out about the police response at the end of the day.

“In collaboration with the Hinesburg Police Department, their suggestion was once we were able to gather the information they had, we did not go into lockdown,” Sanchez said.

Police later confirmed both the gun and the substance found were connected to an incident that happened Thursday night when a vehicle pursuit ended with a suspect taking off on foot.

We asked how old the student was who found the gun, but school officials declined to say. According to a second notification to parents, support was provided to students and staff in the second grade.

