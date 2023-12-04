How to help
Holiday celebrations get underway at the Vt. Statehouse

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some in our region are gearing up to celebrate the Christmas holiday, Governor Phil Scott is ready to celebrate the Christmas tree industry.

Monday morning the governor will go cut down two locally grown trees to put in his offices. Governor Scott and Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts will be at Paine’s Christmas trees in Morristown today at 11 a.m. to choose and cut.

Decorations aside, the annual event is said to highlight the importance of Vermont’s rural economy and working lands. According to 2017 census data, 70 farms make up over 3,600 acres of land for Christmas tree production in Vermont bringing in over $2.6 Million.

And what’s a tree without lights? Holiday celebrations kick off in the capital city Monday night beginning with the annual state house Christmas tree lighting.

The tree is a 40-year-old 40-foot blue spruce from St. Albans. The tree lighting event will feature local musicians, a VTrans plow truck named Rudolph, horse and buggy rides, and visits with animals.

Celebrations begin at 4 p.m. with the lighting scheduled for 5 p.m.

The state house’s menorah lighting is scheduled for next Tuesday, December 12th at 5 p.m.

