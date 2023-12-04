Judge issues arrest warrant for Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai following inspection

WEST PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge has issued a new arrest warrant for the owner of a paramilitary training camp in West Pawlet for failing to bring his property into compliance.

Following an inspection at Daniel Banyai’s Slate Ridge property last week, on Monday a judge ruled Banyai is in contempt of court, and ordered the Rutland County sheriff and state police to carry out the arrest warrant.

The judge also ordered Banyai to turn himself in to Corrections officials by Dec. 22. Banyai would be held in prison until he brings the property into compliance.

The inspection last week by town officials was to determine whether Banyai had removed unpermitted structures on the property that led to years of squabbles in and out of the courtroom.

The court says Banyai failed to do so, and so the judge issued the arrest warrant.

A previous arrest warrant for Banyai was never served before it expired.

