Made in Vermont: Lyvabel Body Works

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Caytlyn Langelier is a soap-making “soaper star.”

“This is the fun part about making soap is you just kind of go, yeah, this is what I’m doing now,” she laughed, while making a batch of her bars. “Just going to figure it out as I go.”

The Fairfax mom of three owns Lyvabel Body Works. She started making her own skin care products while she was home during her pregnancy, and wanted a creative, useful and sustainable hobby.

“Started making lip balm for my family and posted it on social media,” she recounted. “I had a bunch of people say, ‘Oh. I would love to try that.’”

Soon enough her offerings expanded from lip balms to sugar scrubs, until eventually she landed on the perfect product, bar none.

“A light just turned on and I said, ‘Wow, I really want to make soap,’” she said. “I just like, jumped in head first and now it’s been over five years.”

Now five years in, she’s perfected her cold process products made with clean ingredients.

“Any ingredient that you find in my shampoo or conditioner, you can look up. All things that you have heard of, seen or have used,” she said.

Langelier makes a couple of kinds of soap. Some of them are vegan or plant-based. But, others contain beef tallow from her family’s cattle farm just down the road. While she recognizes not everyone is bubbly about animal byproducts, she says the list of benefits to using it is “lather” lengthy.

“Throw some tallow on your feet and throw some socks on at night, next morning your cracks are no longer cracked,” she laughed.

Vegan or animal-based, the goal of these soaps is to stand out from big-brand bubbles.

“Cold process bar soap is packed full of glycerin which naturally occurs as you’re making the soap. Big box stores tend to strip that natural glycerin out of the soap, which is why you feel so squeaky and dry after you use it,” Langelier explained.

If you really want a silky soap, Langelier offers a custom-made, one-of-a-kind product.

“Breast milk is high in fat and natural sugars,” she explained. “It makes a wonderful, creamy, bubbly bar of soap.”

Six ounces of breast milk, either fresh, frozen or expired, will get you around 12 bars of soap. The scents for those and all of her other bars come mostly from essential oils. Since she takes custom orders, you can mix and match any scents or ingredients you’d like. All of them are tested by Langelier herself.

“I only want the best for my kids, my family,” she said. “So I wouldn’t sell anything to anyone that I wouldn’t put on my own kids.”

These clean ingredients make a clean product, that makes for even cleaner customers.

