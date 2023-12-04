How to help
Montpelier exhibit raises awareness about gun violence

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - From the top of a ladder, Susan Calza ties a ribbon to the ceiling, affixed to a bullet casing and a shimmering tag.

It’s the six hundred and twenty-second tag she’s hung this year in her Montpelier gallery.

The ribbons are Calza’s way of documenting every mass shooting – shootings where four or more people are hurt or killed – in the United States during 2023.

“It’s different when you read it in the newspaper. I wanted something that visually people could kind of feel,” Calza explained.

It’s impossible not to feel the hundreds of tags, bumping into your shoulders as you take in Calza’s exhibit, “Enough Said? Counting Mass Shootings.”

It’s a combined effort with artists Samantha Eckert and the late Félix González-Torres to represent the impact of gun violence in the U.S. Calza says gallery visitors are overwhelmed by the visuals.

“I heard someone crying in here. I also had someone say, ‘I appreciate what you did but I can’t stay in the room,’” Calza recalled.

Among the cloud of tags: a collage of victims of gun violence, a book documenting shootings and a counter flashing 622 mass shootings in the U.S. this year.

Representative Conor Casey, D-Montpelier, with Gun Sense Vermont says the exhibit grabs attention on both sides of the political spectrum.

“I think it makes it real. It makes it real more than an argument you have in the halls of the state house, just to see the faces in front of you,” Whitman said of the collage of shooting victims.

According to Calza’s numbers, 2023 holds the second most mass shootings in U.S. history, with 2021 setting the record at 686.

Calza says her ultimate goal is to transcend the gallery, bringing artwork to billboards across the country to raise awareness about gun violence.

