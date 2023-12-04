How to help
Old North End Holiday Market brings diverse artists together

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vendors like Amjed Almulla from Iraq create colorful paintings. His daughter said they started just a couple of years ago.

“We are refugees. we live in Turkey for 7 years and then we got approved from USCIS and then we came here,” Raghad Almulla said.

Almulla talks about how proud she is of her artistic dad.

“I feel happy when I see him drawing always. My dad is an artist, a famous artist from Iraq. He’s always drawing for landscape, for Vermont and some cities in Iraq,” Almulla said.

Organizer Mellisa Heather Cain said people like Amjed Almulla bring together the special aspects in the Queen City.

“The most rewarding part is seeing...If you just look around seeing all the different voices and all the different makers here really representing Burlington and really representing the best we have,” Cain said. A lot of folks are former refugees or are immigrants and they come here to try to build businesses and so this is a really great place for them to either start, some folks started here three years ago.”

Cain said the market unites creators.

“It brings together artists and makers in the old north end and all over Burlington, it’s really diverse,” Cain said.

She cites this market to be even more unique than others because vendors and visitors do not have to pay.

“Some places charge vendors $800, even $200, even $50 is a lot for some folks and I’m an artist myself and having the ability to not charge people is huge,” Cain said.

Cain said this holiday in particular holds a special place in her heart.

“It’s special for me because the Old North End is really special, and the Old North End is special because we have such a diverse population,” she said.

And although it’s been a journey for Amjed Almulla, his daughter says his paintings are getting recognized now.

“He got a lot of customers, and he got famous in Vermont because he’s new in Vermont.. We are here 3 years, and they know us now,” Almulla said.

