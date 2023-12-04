How to help
Police: Man hurt in suspected DUI car vs. pedestrian

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A pedestrian is in the hospital after an alleged DUI crash. Just after 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Vermont State police responded to a report of a car versus pedestrian on Main Street in Orleans.

Their investigation showed that 68-year-old Dexter Domina of Orleans was driving east in his 2006 Dodge truck when he hit 55-year-old Jerry Pepin of Brownington.

Police saw signs of impairment when talking with Domina and he was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Pepin was transported to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

