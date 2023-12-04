How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Protesters demanding cease-fire in Gaza climb ladder to Sanders’ office

Activists stepped up their efforts to demand a cease-fire in Gaza by stepping up a ladder to...
Activists stepped up their efforts to demand a cease-fire in Gaza by stepping up a ladder to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office in Burlington.(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Activists stepped up their efforts to demand a cease-fire in Gaza by stepping up a ladder to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office in Burlington.

Duncan Nichols with the ad hoc group “Protect Palestinian Children” climbed up to Sanders’ office on Church Street. At the top, he placed signs reading “Ceasefire now” and “There is no military solution.”

While Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint have called for a cease-fire, Sanders says he’s unsure whether it’s possible with an organization like Hamas involved.

After several failed attempts to discuss a cease-fire with the senator, Nichols decided a bold move was needed.

“We’re just trying any means we can to escalate our own message which is the message of the American people,” Nichols said.

Many people out on the Marketplace stopped by the protest, picking up signs and sharing their perspectives.

But not everyone supported the climb. Nearby business owners yelled at Nichols to move, with one man shaking the ladder.

Burlington police watched on but said they wouldn’t make any arrests.

Nichols’ group packed up after an hour urging people to call Sanders’ office and demand he call for a cease-fire.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A propane tanker crashed and caught fire in Irasburg Monday morning, prompting evacuations in...
Propane tanker crash, fire in Irasburg prompts evacuations, road closures
A messy start to your Monday morning. A winter weather system brought all kinds of...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
The Hinesburg Community School sent out an email to parents on Sunday confirming that on...
Hinesburg Community School says students found gun, contraband near campus
Dexter Domina
Police: Suspected DUI crash injures pedestrian
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the state's two public shooting ranges will soon...
Vermont public shooting ranges close Dec. 14

Latest News

Jerry O'Neill
Longtime Vermont attorney Jerry O’Neill dies at 77
A messy start to your Monday morning. A winter weather system brought all kinds of...
Snow knocks out power to thousands across our region
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott cuts down a tree at Paine’s Christmas Tree farm in Morrisville.
Governor encourages Vermonters to support local tree farms
Holiday celebrations kick off in the Capital City on Monday, beginning with the annual...
Holiday celebrations get underway at the Vt. Statehouse