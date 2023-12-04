Protesters demanding cease-fire in Gaza climb ladder to Sanders’ office

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Activists stepped up their efforts to demand a cease-fire in Gaza by stepping up a ladder to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office in Burlington.

Duncan Nichols with the ad hoc group “Protect Palestinian Children” climbed up to Sanders’ office on Church Street. At the top, he placed signs reading “Ceasefire now” and “There is no military solution.”

While Sen. Peter Welch and Rep. Becca Balint have called for a cease-fire, Sanders says he’s unsure whether it’s possible with an organization like Hamas involved.

After several failed attempts to discuss a cease-fire with the senator, Nichols decided a bold move was needed.

“We’re just trying any means we can to escalate our own message which is the message of the American people,” Nichols said.

Many people out on the Marketplace stopped by the protest, picking up signs and sharing their perspectives.

But not everyone supported the climb. Nearby business owners yelled at Nichols to move, with one man shaking the ladder.

Burlington police watched on but said they wouldn’t make any arrests.

Nichols’ group packed up after an hour urging people to call Sanders’ office and demand he call for a cease-fire.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.