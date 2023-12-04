Public shooting ranges close Dec. 14

How to help
By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says Hammond Cove Public Shooting Range in Hartland and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area Public Shooting Range in Ferdinand closes December 14.

Alison Thomas of Vermont Fish and Wildlife said you still have time to go and sight-in your hunting firearms.

Thomas said it is important to get out and sight-in your firearms before using them for hunting so you can be safe and effective while you are out in the woods.

“And we highly encourage if you want to save in your firearms to go to those sites and really practice your skills and make sure you’re ready to have a safe and effective effect,” Thomas said.

There are private shooting ranges throughout the state that are also available for people after the two ranges close.

