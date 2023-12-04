Snow slows traffic, knocks out power in eastern parts of our region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A messy start to your Monday morning. A winter weather system brought all kinds of precipitation to all corners of the state.

South Burlington saw mostly rain but other areas will need to get out the snow shovels. Road conditions get worse headed south on I-89 past Montpelier and VTrans tower cams show snow-covered lanes on I-91.

Power outages are also climbing this morning, likely as a result of the heavy wet snow. There are over 7200 as of 6 a.m., with the worst counties being Orange, Washington, and Lamoille.

